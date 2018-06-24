Aziz Damani were tipped as favorites to win the ladies T20 league and they lived up to that tag defeating defending champions Olila High in the final by 4 wickets.

Aziz Damani won the toss and elected to field first, a decision which proved to be a great one after they made early in roads in the Olila High School batting line up.

Olila High School failed to put together and serious partnerships and lost wickets in clusters eventually bundled out for 106 in their 20 overs.

Damani was very cautious in the chase sometimes falling behind the asking rate but the experience in the side ensured that they see out the game.

Olila High School dropped crucial catches that could have put the eventual winners in a spot of bother and when that didn’t happen, Damani comfortable closed out the game in 16.2 overs.

Olila High won the title last year coming from the second division of the ladies league and and Damani continue that trend after being promoted from Div 2 last year.

Coach Yusuf Nanga was able to win his first local title, an accolade that is very deserved.

Damani also swept all the individual awards on offer with only Olila High School Captain Joyce Mary Apio denying them a clean sweep picking up the Best Fielder award.

Attention for the ladies now shifts to the Global Qualifiers that start on July 5th in Netherlands.

Individual Accolade Winners for the Mehta Premier League 2018.

1. Best Wicket Keeper – Mariah Kagoya (Damani Masaka CC) – 18 dismissals

2. Best Fielder – Apio Joyce Mary ( Olila CC) – 16 dismissals

3. Best Bowler – Teddy Ayella (Damani Masaka) – 16 Wickets for 89 runs

4. Best Batsman – Saidat Kemigisha (Damani Masaka CC) – 261 runs

5. Player of Series – Immaculate Nakisuuyi (Damani Masaka CC) – 207 runs, picked 12 wickets for 99 runs in 29.1 overs and 6 dismissals.