Two weeks after agreeing a deal with Vipers SC, Bashir Sekagya has officially joined the club.

Sekagya and Vipers had agreed personal terms but the deal remained pending as UPDF officials couldn’t agree on terms with the league champions.

The player representative Musa ‘Atagenda’ Sebulime couldn’t hide his delight after everything is sorted at the moment.

“It’s been some long process but glad it’s complete,” Sebulime told Kawowo Sports before he added. “Although personal terms had been agreed, there were still hiccups which needed his former club to sort and its all clear now.

The former KCCA youth side goalkeeper played a pivotal role last season as UPDF put up a fight for survival that was lost on the final day and is viewed as a future number one at the club.

At the moment, he will most likely fill the void due to be left by James Alitho whose contract at the Kitende based side expired and the renewal chances are low.