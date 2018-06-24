Busiro, Kyadondo pick away victories on match day one | Airtel Masaza Cup 2018

Airtel Uganda

2018 Airtel Buganda Masaza Football Cup:

Match Day one Results:

Group A:

Gomba 1-0 Buweekula

Buweekula Kabula 1-2 Kyadondo

Group B:

Buddu 2-1 Bulemezi

Bulemezi Ssese 1-1 Kooki

Group C:

Kyaggwe 2-1 Butambala

Butambala Bugerere 0-0 Singo

Group D:

Buvuma 0-2 Busiro

Busiro Busujju 3-1 Buluuli

A total of 18 goals were scored on the opening round from the eight matches of the 2018 Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup played on Saturday and Sunday.

During the official opening game held on Saturday at the Kabulasoke Core PTC play ground in Gomba district, home side Gomba outwitted Buweeklula 1-0 in a group A encounter before his Majesty, the King of Buganda Kingdom, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Nicholas Kabonge, also the team captain scored the lone strike on the 47th minute following a goal-less opening first half.

The other group A match on Sunday witnessed Kyadondo win away 2-1 against Kabula at the Bukulula play ground.

In group B, 2016 champions Buddu overcame visiting Bulemeezi 2-1 at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

The Ssebufu duo of striker Frank and defender Steven Dube scored for the home side Buddu.

Home side Ssese played one all with a 10 man Kooki at the Lutoboka play ground. Abdul Azizi scored the equalizer for Ssese after falling to a 9th minute free-kick.

Kooki’s Norman Kugonza was sent off for a second bookable offence by FUFA Referee Joseph Masembe, a son to the legendary former FIFA Referee Charles Masembe.

In group C, the Bugerere against Singo game at Kayunga Ssaza ground ended goal-less while Kyaggwe overcame Butambala 2-1 at the Mukono Bishops play ground in the same group.

In group C, tournament whipping boys Buvuma suffered defeat in the opening game, falling 2-0 to visitors Busiro at the Magyo play ground.

Brian Kayanja and Richard Kalule were on target for Busiro.

Busujju registered the biggest victory on match day one, winning 3-1 at their Kimuli home against 2011 winners, Buluuli.

The Airtel Buganda Masaza tournament is one championship famed by for providing a rich plat form to hitherto unknown entities.

Established players as Emmanuel Okwi, Brian Umony, Yunus Sentamu, Farouk Miya, Kezironi Kizito, Yasser Mugerwa, Joseph Jjanjali and many others all played this tournament.

The tournament is exclusively bank rolled by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited at a tune of Shs 400M.

Match day two will come on Sunday, 1st July 2018 with eight matches.

Match Day Two (Sunday, 1st June 2018):

Group A:

Kyadondo Vs Gomba – Gayaza High School

Buweekula Vs Kabula – Kasenyi Play ground, Mubende

Group B:

Kooki Vs Buddu – Lwanda Play ground, Rakai

Buleemezi Vs Ssese – Kasana Play ground, Luweero

Group C:

Singo Vs Mawogola – Mityana Ssaza Ground

Butambala Vs Bugerere – Kibibi S.S

Group D:

Busiro Vs Mawokota – Sentema play ground

Buluuli Vs Buvuma – Migeera UMEA Play ground

*All matches kick off at 4PM