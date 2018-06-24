Colombia outsmarts Poland in group H tie | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group H):

Poland 0-3 Colombia

Colombia Japan 2-2 Senegal

FIFA Media

Colombia outsmarted Poland 3-0 during a group H encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played in Kazan on Sunday night.

Yerry Mina gave the South Americans deserved lead five minutes to the mandatory half time break.

Radamel Falcao doubled the lead 25 minutes into the second stanza before Juan Cuadrado put the game to bed with a great solo effort goal with a quarter of an hour left on the clock.

Falcao scored his 30th goal for the country, the highest number of goals by any Colombian.

FIFA Media

Colombia now gets to third place after picking their first victory of the campaign with the hopes of making the last 16 stage.

Earlier on the day, Japan and African representatives Senegal shared the spoils in a two all draw.

Both Senegal and Japan share the top slot in group H with four points apiece.

In the final group games next week, Japan faces Poland at the Volgograd Stadium and Senegal will play Colombia in Samara city.

Victory or a draw for Japan will see them through and the winner between Senegal or Colombia will progress to the next round.

Senegal could also qualify with a draw.

Both games will be played concurrently on Thursday, 28th June 2018.