Express Football Club elects fans committee ahead of 2018/19 season

As part of the behind the scenes activities to rejuvenate the sleeping giants, Express Football Club fans popularly refereed to as the “Red Army” organized a tranquil electoral event on Sunday, 24th June 2018 at their Mutesa II Wankulukuku cradle base.

The elections were meant to put in place a fans management committee ahead of the new season, 2018/19.

Edward Wamala was elected the new chairperson.

Wamala takes over the mantle, replacing Joseph Gonzaga.

Robert Lubega and Wasajja Katerega were voted as vice chairmen in charge of administration and Business development respectively.

Sula Zimula is the transport officer. Zimula is the remaining member from the previous executive committee.

Eng. Emma Nsubuga beat Musa Lwesibawa, Alex Nyakana and Abbas Byaruhanga to the Treasurer post.

City based lawyer Abbas Byaruhanga will serve as secretary Geofrey Businge as publicity guru, Abbey Kalyango the in charge of discipline and Lawrence Mayanja the branches coordinator.

Arafat Kagwa Kiyingi and Martin Mayengo are the two assistants to Mayanja as fan as branches mobilization is concerned.

Aminah Nabatanzi is the only lady on the committee. She will work as the secretary in charge of women affairs.

The Red Eagles narrowly survived the axe to the FUFA Big league (second tier league) after non convincing performances throughout the season.

The new fans’ committee is one of the many ways that Express FC has sought to reorganize and put their house in order.

Management will endorse the new committee as soon as possible as well as brain storm on strategies to make the club better and restore the fading past glory.

Traditionally, the six time league winners remain arguably the most supported club in Uganda.

For the feat, they befittingly earned the tag “Mukwano Gwa’bangi”, loosely translated “Loved by many”.

Meanwhile, the club management is yet to review the performance from the troublesome season past and make key resolutions in the playing staff as well as the technical wing.

Pre-season training is expected to commence at towards the end of July 2018.

Express FC Fans Executive Committee: