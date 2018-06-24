Former Express captain linked to Soana, Sports Club Villa Jogoo

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Former Express Football Club Steven Luswata is destined for a move to either Soana or Sports Club Villa Jogoo, depending on the negotiations.

Luswata had served the Red Eagles for close to three seasons until last season.

He fell out with the club management particularly the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hamza Jjunju over non payment issues and was reportedly suspended by the club.

The holding midfielder’s representative admitted initial talks with Soana, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and a Chinese based undisclosed club.

“We are considering three options at the moment. Soana ranks first, Sports Club Villa Jogoo and an offer from China. The final decision will ve made in the coming weeks” Luswata’s representative contended.

Luswata has been captain at Express Football Club for at least one season.

Soana Football Club newly appointed coach Wasswa Bbosa is a keen admirer of Luswata and once worked with him at Express F.C.

“Steven (Luswata) is a great player and we are weighing options of having him on board. There are also 7 more players i plan to recruit between June and July” Bbosa who was entrusted with all the powers to sign players said of the holding midfielder.

Luswata was born and raised in Kawuku, along Entebbe road, a rich footballing hub known for producing talented footballers as Mark Mwambu, William Luwagga Kizito, Joseph Owino, Luis “Figo” Kizito, Tamaliggwa, Deus Bukenya, Nico Wadada among others.