Gomba captain Kabonge salutes teammates, fans for opening day victory | Airtel Masaza Cup

by David Isabirye
© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Nicholas Kabonge in action during Gomba’s home win against Buweekula at Kabulasoke Core PTC on Saturday

Hosts Gomba outwitted visiting Buwekula 1-0 in the official opening match of the 2018 Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup at the Kabulasoke Core PTC playground on Saturday.

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) forward Nicholas Kabonge, also the captain for Gomba Nicholas Kabonge scored the lone strike on the evening in a well attended match also graced by the King of Buganda, His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Kabonge has since congratulated the rest of his teammates, technical staff, team management and the fans for the hard fought win.

We played liked Lions and we are indeed the Gomba Lions. I thank the rest of my fellow players for the collective effort. I also appreciate the technical department, management and the fans who helped us achieve what we managed.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
Kabonge (left) being tackled by Buweekula’s Livingstone Mbigo at Kabulasoke Core PTC in Gomba District
Kabonge in action

However, he is not convinced by the way the team played overall and believes they will improve in the coming matches;

We had some pressure like all opening games and did not play the way we ought to have played. Anyway, we shall improve in the coming matches

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE
A section of fans who watched the opening match at Kabulasoke Core PTC. Hundreds of thousands attended the match

For starters, Kabonge also scored the winning goal when Gomba won their fourth Masaza cup football championship last year in the 1-0 victory against Ssingo at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Gomba has won the Masaza tournament a record four times in 2004, 2009, 2015 and lately 2017.

Match day one continued on Sunday with seven games.

