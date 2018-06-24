Gomba pips Buweekula to kick-start title defence campaign on positive footing | 2018 Airtel Masaza Cup

2018 Airtel Masaza Cup

Gomba 1-0 Buweekula

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Hosts Gomba outwitted visiting Buweekula 1-0 in the official opening match of the 2018 Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup at the Kabulasoke Core PTC play ground on Saturday.

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) forward Nicholas Kabonge, also the captain for Gomba Nicholas Kabonge scored the lone strike on the evening in a well attended match also graced by the King of Buganda Kingdom, His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Kabaka Mutebi II officially kicked off this year’s tournament flanked by the Kingdom Prime minister, Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga, Kingdom ministers, Government officials, Members of Parliament, local leaders and a multitude of passionate football gathering.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kabonge was well positioned to slot the ball home after a goal melee in the Buweekula goal area two minutes after restart into the second half.

The opening 45 minutes of the game produced no goal reward with a couple of half chances for either side.

Isaac Balyejusa, Umar Luswata and Kabonge were all culprits for Gomba as Adrian Sserugo hit the post with a diving header on 10 minutes.

Ivan Bogere came closest to scoring for the visiting team.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

In the second stanza, Gomba returned an energized entity and it showed in the first two minutes after restart of play.

Kabonge was positioned to score past goalkeeper Ben Ssesazi after the defenders Isaac Kiwanuka and Jonathan Mutesa hesitated to clear away the ball out of danger.

Gomba earns their first win of the campaign of the tournament bankrolled by Airtel Uganda Limited as they mark the successful title defence.

Goal hero Kabonge was ecstatic after the game;

It was a great start although we did not play well to the expectations. I believe we shall improve as the tournament goes along

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Gomba has won the tournament an unprecedented four times in 2004, 2009, 2015 and lately 2017.

Match day one resumes on Sunday, 24th June 2018 with seven games.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Team Line Ups:

Gomba XI:

Juma Kirabira (G.K), Andy Kaweesi, Allan Bukenya, Adrian Sserugo, Abdalla Ssentongo, Amir Zake Kakomo, Umar Luswata, Nicholas Kabonge (Captain), Shakidu Mbaziira, Isaac Balyejusa, Joshua Kalisa

Subs: Nasif Kabuye, Kamada Ntege, Allan Sserunga, Huzaifa Mylazi, Agogo Muwonge Najibu Ayupo, Timothy Oyamuzu

Head coach: Ibrahim Kirya

Buweekula XI:

Ben Ssesazi (G.K), Bishop Henry Olom, Tom Lubulwa, Isaac Kiwanuka, Jonathan Mutesa, Livingstone Mbigo, Paul Kato, Juma Katende, Jamil Nvule Kisitu, Raymond Walugembe, Ivan Bogere

Subs: Edward Isoboa, Umar Muhinizi, Gerald Mayido, Derrick Muddali, Najib Yiga, Jerry Jackisa, John Nakibinge

Other Fixtures:

Sunday, 24th June

Buddu Vs Bulemezi – Masaka Recreational Stadium (Group B)

Kabula Vs Kyadondo – Bukulula (Group A)

Ssese Vs Kooki – Lutoboka (Group C)

Kyaggwe Vs Butambala – Mukono Bishops Play Ground (Group B)

Bugerere Vs Singo – Kayunga Ssaza Ground (Group C)

Buvuma Vs Busiro – Magyo play ground (Group D)

Busujju Vs Buluuli – Kimuli play ground, Mityana (Ground D)

*Kick off for all matches is 4 PM.