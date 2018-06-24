Japanese ace Honda strikes late to deny Senegal second win at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Japan twice came from behind to earn a draw against Group H rivals Senegal in the four goal thriller at the Ekaterinburg stadium on Sunday.

Sadio Mane and Moussa Wague had twice put Senegal ahead, only for Japan to respond on both occasions as Takashi Inui and substitute Keisuke Honda equalized.

Having both won their opening fixtures, there was a chance for one nation to all-but seal their spot in the latter stages – but a 2-2 draw means they will have to wait for their final games to try and secure qualification from their group.

The two countries are still hopeful of progressing into the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Senegal started brightly and deservedly took the lead, albeit in fortuitous circumstances, with a little over 10 minutes on the clock.

A poor defensive header from Genki Haraguchi allowed Youssouf Sabaly to shoot – his tame effort only pushed against Mane by Eiji Kawashima, with the ball bouncing into the empty goal.