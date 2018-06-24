2018 FIFA World Cup (Group H):
- Japan 2-2 Senegal
Japan twice came from behind to earn a draw against Group H rivals Senegal in the four goal thriller at the Ekaterinburg stadium on Sunday.
Sadio Mane and Moussa Wague had twice put Senegal ahead, only for Japan to respond on both occasions as Takashi Inui and substitute Keisuke Honda equalized.
Having both won their opening fixtures, there was a chance for one nation to all-but seal their spot in the latter stages – but a 2-2 draw means they will have to wait for their final games to try and secure qualification from their group.
The two countries are still hopeful of progressing into the knockout stages of the World Cup.
Senegal started brightly and deservedly took the lead, albeit in fortuitous circumstances, with a little over 10 minutes on the clock.
A poor defensive header from Genki Haraguchi allowed Youssouf Sabaly to shoot – his tame effort only pushed against Mane by Eiji Kawashima, with the ball bouncing into the empty goal.
Niang fired a low drive at Kawashima as both nations pushed to take control of the contest, Osako missing another fine opportunity as he failed to make any contact on a low cross along the six-yard box.
Japan were starting to create the most telling chances and Inui came so close to adding his second of the afternoon, curling a first-time effort against the angle of the post with N’Diaye well-beaten.
Akira Nishino’s side paid the price for their second-half profligacy as Senegal restored their lead courtesy of Wague’s first international goal.
The 19-year-old full-back arrived at the back post with perfect timing to thrash home a low cross and put his side back on top.
Japan introduced Honda and Shinji Okazaki from the bench as they looked to equalize for a second time.
And it was the former who would provide the goal, the experienced international turning home Inui’s cross after N’Diaye had failed to deal with a routine ball into the penalty area.
Honda is majority share holder of Bright Stars Football Club, a Uganda Premier League team.
In the final group games next week, Japan faces Poland at the Volgograd Stadium and Senegal will play Colombia in Samara city.
Both games will be played concurrently on Thursday, 28th June 2018.
Team Line Ups (The players’ clubs in brackets):
Japan XI:
Kawashima (FC Metz), Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Shoji (Kashima Antlers), Yoshida (Southampton), H.Sakai (Marseille), Shibasaki (Getafe), Hasebe (Frankfurt), Inui (Real Hispalis), Kagawa (Borussia Dortmund), Haraguchi (Hannover), Osako (Hannover)
Subs: Okazaki (Leicester), Honda (Pachuca), Usami (Dusseldorf)
Senegal XI:
KH. Ndiaye (Horoya AC), Sabaly (Bordeaux), Sane (Schalke), Koulibaly (Napoli), Wague (Eupen), Gueye (Everton), A. Ndiaye (Wolves), B. Ndiaye (Stoke), Saido Mane (Liverpool), Sarr (Rennes), Niang (Torino)
Subs: Diouf (Stoke), N’Doye (Birmingham), Kouyate (West Ham)