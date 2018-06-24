Tanzania FF

Simba SC captain John Bocco beats compatriot Erasto Nyoni and Uganda Cranes forward Emmanuel Okwi to the Most Valuable Player Award for the 2017/18 Vodacom Premier League.

At the glamorous ceremony held at the Mlimani Hotel, Bocco also took home prize money worth Tsh. 12 million (Ugx. 20 million).

Nevertheless, Okwi also won the golden boot after scoring 18 goals to finish top of the goal scoring charts.

The Golden Boot came with prize money worth Tsh 7 million (11.9 million).

Simba’s Aishi Manula was voted the best goalkeeper after accumulating 19 clean sheets in a campaign Simba won the Vodacom Premier League.

Meanwhile, Okwi and compatriot Shafik Batambuze of Singida United were named in the Best XI of the season.