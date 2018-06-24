Kane stars with hat-trick as England white washes debutants Panama | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group G):

England 6-1 Panama

Reuters

England humiliated debutants Panama 6-1 at the on-going 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Harry Kane, the Three Lions skipper starred with a hat-trick in the highest scoring game of the tournament so far.

Two of Kane’s goals were kicks from the penalty spot.

John Stones scored a brace and Jesse Lingard got the other goal on the day.

Felipe Baloy netted the consolation for the Panama who are now virtually eliminated out of the tournament.

Baloy’s goal off Richardo Avila’s teasing cross on the right was the first ever for Panama at the FIFA World Cup off the 13th shot on goal.

It was a combination of two substitutes as Baloy had replaced Gabriel Gomez and Avila had come on for Anibal Godoy.

England secures their second victory at the FIFA World Cup and make it six points aloft group G, same points with joint leaders Belgium.

Both England and Belgium are assured of slots to the last 16 stage. The two countries will lock horns in Kaliningrad on Thursday, 28th June 2018 to determine who qualifies as the group G leader.

At the same time, Panama and African representatives who will both pack their bags after the third group game will square off in Mordovia during a dead rubber contest.