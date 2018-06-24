Kutchi Tigers blow away Tornado Bee to dent their title ambitions

Lugogo Oval

Kutchi Tigers CC 308/10 Hitendrasingh Jadeja 102(88), Dinesh Nakrani 47(41), Ronak Patel 40(41) in 47.2 overs beat Tornado Bee CC 180/9 Roger Mukasa 64(46), Lawrence Ssematimba 25(48), Deus Muhumuza 25(52) in 41.1 Overs by 128 runs

Man of Match: Hitendrasingh Jadeja 102(88)

The Night Cricket season has always coincided with a good run of form for Kutchi Tigers. The professional players brought in by Night Cricket teams feature for the Tigers in the local league and last season they went unbeaten in the second round of the season.

The arrival of Dinesh Nakarani and Ronak Patel has helped Kutchi Tigers to register back-to-back wins against giant slayers Strikers and Tornado Bee.

Tornado Bee who had title ambitions and wanted to keep up with table toppers Aziz Damani were dealt a blow by the Tigers after losing by 128 runs in Lugogo.

Kutchi Tigers batted first and posted a big total of 308 with Hitendrasigh Jadeja (102) scoring a century with support from Ugandan internationals Ronak Patel (40) and Dinesh Nakrani (47).

Cricket Cranes Captain Roger Mukasa (64) led the Tornado Bee chase with a fluent half century but he lacked decent support from his team mates with the chase running out of steam at 180.

The four-time league champions have now lost their third game of the season and this seriously dents their chances of winning the title this year as table toppers Aziz Damani have not lost a single game this season and look destined to defend their title with all their rivals dropping points.