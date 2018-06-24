KAWOWO SPORTS

Ugandan internationals Emmanuel Okwi and Shafik Batambuze were named in the Best XI of the 2017/18 Vodacom Premier League.

Batambuze who features for Singida United takes the left back slot while Okwi who plies his trade with Simba partners teammates John Rafael Bocco in attack on the team.

Okwi also won the league’s golden boot with 18 goals, four better than Bocco.

VPL Best Eleven

1.Aishi Manula

2.Hassan Kessy

3.Shafiq Batambuze

4.Erasto Nyoni

5.Kelvin Yondan

6.Papy Tshishimbi

7.Shiza Kichuya

8.Tafadzwa Kutinyu

9.John Bocco

10.Emmanuel Okwi

11.Marcel Kaheza#tuzozavpl2018 pic.twitter.com/HckF9UXRmq — TFF TANZANIA (@Tanfootball) June 23, 2018

The team dominated by champions Simba and rivals Young Africans has Aishi Manula (Simba) in goal, Kelvin Yondani (Yanga) partners with Simba’s Erasto Nyoni at the heart of defence with Hassan Kessy (Young) at right back.

Also in the team are Shiza Kichuya (Simba), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Singida United), Young Africans’ Papy Tshishimbi and Marcel Kaheza of Maji Maji FC.

