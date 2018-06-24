Patidar, Avengers and SKLPS pick up valuable points in promotion race

Entebbe Oval

KC Budo CC 157/10 Joel Siminyu 42(97), Thawi Philip 25(35), Taha ahmed 21(53) in 48.5 Overs lost to Patidar CC 158/9 Ali Dishan 21(23) in 32.3 overs by 1 wicket

Toss won by Patidar CC who opted to field Man of Match: Ahmed Mushtaq 2/21 in 9, 16(18)

Budo Oval

Nile CC 47/10 Arun Panchal 7/25 in 6 overs in 12.4 overs lost to Avengers CC 52/2 in 5.1 overs by 8 wickets

Man of Match: Arun Panchal 7/25 in 6 overs

Jinja Oval

SKLPS 155/10 Mansukh Gorasiya 39(53), Sashi Kerai 34(24) in 41.5 overs beat Tornado CC 150/10 Cyrus Kakuru 30(22), Sharma Mukaya 26(35) in 38.2 overs by 5 runs

Man of match: Mansukh Gorasiya 39(53)

The second division of the league is becoming very interesting and the promotion to Division I will certainly go down to the wire.

Two out of the three games went down to the wire with SKLPS holding on for a 5-run win over Tornado in Jinja while Patidar managed a hard fought 1 wicket win over Budo in Entebbe.

Tornado who started the season with four wins on the trot have now lost top spot to SKLPS after the the Asian side defeated them by 5 runs in Jinja.

Tornado endured the lonely return back to Kampala after they failed with the bat falling short of the SKLPS total of 155 by five runs.

Nile failed to follow up their win against Budo last weekend after Avengers defeated them by 8 wickets at the same ground they managed their only win this season. Arun Panchal tore through the Nile batting line up picking himself a career best of seven wickets for only 25 runs. Avengers who lost to SKLPS last Sunday in Jinja were able to bounce back and stay with the leading pack in the race for promotion.

Budo suffered another close loss to Patidar in Entebbe. They failed to defend 157 with Patidar holding out for a hard fought one wicket win. Budo who deserved to get something out of the game kept picking up wickets but the Patidar tail wagged long enough till they were able to take all winning points.

The wins for Patidar and SKLPS propel them to the top of the Division 2 table while Budo and Nile are fighting it out at the bottom of the table.