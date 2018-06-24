Vipers SC

Vipers’ dominance in the transfer market continues with the club adding forward Joseph Janjali from UPDF to their ranks.

The former Buddu Sazza player signed a three year deal at the club to bring the total number of new signings at the Kitende based side to six.

I feel good joining Vipers SC because it’s a club with a great future were I can achieve my dream as a young player as well as promoting my talent to be able to play for the national team the Cranes.

The league champions who are in preparations for the forthcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup due in Dar es Salaam starting late this month have already signed Rahmat Ssenfuka from Police, goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya from UPDF and Ibrahim Kiyemba from SC Villa.

Other new signings at the club include Livingstone Mulondo and Fred Okot from Kirinya Jinja SS and URA respectively.

Out

Miguel Da Costa’s side have already lost inspirational captain Nicholas Wadada to Azam of Tanzania while goalkeeper James Alitho, defender Shafik Bakaki, forwards Tony Odur and Erisa Ssekisambu and versatile Deus Bukenya are believed to be on the exit at Kitende.