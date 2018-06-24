US based Sports team donates football gear to Entebbe Navigators Football Academy

Yasa Lukuba United States of America sports team, New England Navigators has generously donated sporting equipment to Entebbe based academy, Entebbe Navigators.

The equipment donated includes; four (4) sets of jerseys, thirty (30) pairs of football boots as well as twenty (20) footballs.

Yasa Lukuba, the head coach at Entebbe Navigators Football Club remains greatly indebted by the offer;

We are very excited for this offer from our partners in the U.S, New England Navigators. The items donated will help the academy grow and motivate the young players. I thank in a special way Danny Borges, the owner of New England Navigators.

This is the second time that New England Navigators has donated sporting gear to Entebbe Navigators Academy.

Yasa Lukuba

For starters, New England Navigators is a sports team based in Tauton State.

It has strong attachments and firm roots to Entebbe Navigators Football Academy with a potential exchange programme for talented players in the nearby future.

“The outstanding players from Entebbe Navigators Football Academy will get a chance to visit US and train at the New England Navigators team” Lukuba adds.

Three young players will soon visit the United of States of America in August 2018.

Yasa Lukuba

Entebbe Navigators Academy is based at Entebbe Works Play ground with U-12, U-14, U-15, U-16 and U-17 boys’ teams.

The academy administrative structure has Duncan Kasibante (Director), Peter Kawooya (Chief Executive Officer and Treasurer), Evelyn Namboozo (Secretary), Winnie Nanteza (Team Doctor) , Yasa Lukuba (head coach and coordinator) as well as US Based Uganda Jonathan Tusiime as the ambassador.

From a humble back ground of 10 kids in 2014, Entebbe Navigators Football Academy has withered the storm and defied all the odds in just four years to grow from strength to strength.

At the current situation, there are now 86 kids fully registered at the academy.

With continued support from the parent England Navigators team and other partners coupled with the dedicated service of the working team and the diligence from the youngsters, the next rising Majid Musisi or Phillip Omondi will be produced in Uganda.

Only the test of time testifies.