Gift Ali is likely to be confirmed as a KCCA player before end of this week, Kawowo Sports understands.

Last week, KCCA announced they had dropped interest in Brian Nkuubi and considered a move for the Proline FC midfielder who rejoined the club from Police in January.

Sources close to the deal have told Kawowo Sports that there were hiccups in negotiations but as expected, could be concluded before the end of the week.

“It’s almost a done deal,” said a source. “But Gigi is yet to pen to paper pending a few issues though all will complete within this week.”

It should be noted that Mike Mutebi tried to lure Gift Ali to Lugogo in the January transfer window but failed to convince him.

He will join Oscar Agaba (Synergy), Sulaiman Mutyaba and Congolese Trevor Kanyinda as the new acquisitions so far ahead of the official opening of the primary window.