File Photo

Egypt coach Hector Cuper says his team performances in the ongoing World Cup are not are not as bad despite the two defeats.

The Pharaohs lost to Russia (3-1) and Uruguay (1-0) to bow out of the competition with a game to play against Saudi Arabia in group A.

“We suffered 12 hard minutes against Russia that cost us a lot,” said Cuper. “We paid for our performance deterioration against Russia,” he added.

“Against Uruguay, we were stable and generally better except for a couple of mistakes that we can solve to finish the World Cup with a good result.

The former Inter Milan and Valencia coach has promised changes against Saudi Arabia as they seek to leave Russia with at least a win.

“To change the formation there must be a need for a change, a player should be out injured or unfit or not performing well,” Cuper said.

“I want to give all the players the chance to participate in the World Cup and I can say that we will change our playing style against Saudi Arabia.

There have been reports of conflict in the dressing room and Cuper admits it’s normal though he denies any rift.

“There are disagreements in opinions, but that could happen anywhere. I won’t answer any questions about this again if there aren’t any evidence.

Despite leading the nation to their first World Cup since 1990 and also taking the Pharaohs to the finals of the 2017 Afcon, Cuper has always been criticized for his defensive approach.