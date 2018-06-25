Sports Cabinet Secretary Richard Echesa and Kenya Rugby Union have resolved to reinstate Kenya Sevens head coach Innocent Simiyu four days after he was sacked by the union.

In a letter from the Ministry of Sports signed by Echesa, the KRU Board and the CS agreed on three things – return Simiyu to work and two others on Monday evening.

“I met with the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) led by their Vice-chairman Thomas Opiyo and CEO Ronald Bukusi to resolve on the head coach suspension and preparation of the 7s World Cup to be held in July 2018,” reads the letter in part.

“We have resolved the following;

Innocent Simiyu to be reinstated as Head Coach of the 7s Shujaa National Team.

The ministry directly with the KRU to immediately sort out the allowances and accrued salaries of our boys.”

Just had a meeting with KRU & we’ve agreed on the following

The CS and the board also resolved to work together on the pending payments of their salaries and allowances.

According to RagaHouse, Kenya Sevens are yet to be paid their May and June salaries while bonuses amounting to Ksh600,000 (about 22.8 million ugx) to each player, as per the contract, have also not been paid.

“In future, the federation to be consulting with the ministry before such key and serious decisions are made,” reads the third and final resolution from the meeting.