Kabega claims Rwanda Huye rally victory

Musa Kabega and Rogers Sirwomu have become a dominant force in Rwanda.

The KG Rally crew pulled off a second successive rally win in Rwanda by dominating the Huye Rally over the weekend.

Kabega was dominant throughout the event leading from the start on Saturday’s leg to the final stage on Sunday.

The crew edged country-mate Jonas Kansiime by 35 seconds.

“The event was good and exciting as well. We didn’t have so many challenges besides minor issues with our intercooler that made us lose a bit of time.

“Luckily, the service team had it fixed and we managed to maintain our lead till the final stage,” says Rogers Sirwomu.

Jonas Kansiime kept himself in the fight for the top position maintaining his second position to the end.

Rwanda’s Giesen Jean Jean settled for third position becoming the best placed local driver.

Burundi’s Imitiaz Din finished in fourth position followed by Remeze Christian and Uganda’s Sadat Negomba in fifth and sixth respectively.

Only ten crews finished of the eleven that started the event on Saturday.