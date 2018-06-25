Kaizer Chiefs

New Kaizer Chiefs signing Khama Billiat joined his new teammates as the team began pre-season training.

The Zimbabwean joined the Amakhosi from Sundowns on a three year deal following expiry of his contract with the Brazilians.

The former Caf African Player of the Year – based in Africa nominee surprised everyone by joining Chiefs after five trophy laden years at Sundowns.

He was rumoured to be on the move to Europe but opted to stay in the PSL with the Amakhosi.

Billiat was pictured along other new signings at the club and also with compatriot Willard Katsande.

The other new signings at the club include left-back Letlhogonolo Mirwa and Andriamirado Andrianarimanana from ABC Motsepe league side Buya Msuthu FC and Fosa Juniors FC from Madagascar respectively.

The Glamour Boys are back for their pre-season preparations #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/9o0aV0PV7p — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 25, 2018

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome these players into the Kaizer Chiefs family,” the club’s Football Manager Bobby Motaung announced on the club’s website last week.

Kaizer Chiefs are seeking to return to the Holy Grail of South African football and will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup later this year.