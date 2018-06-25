Onduparaka FC courting Maroons defender Ayiko

Arua based Uganda Premier League club Onduparaka FC remains a busy entity in the primary transfer window.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

A week after the club confirmed the signing of striker Amis Thiago Muwonge from Dove Masindi on a three year tenure, they have quickly turned attention to Maroons’ center half Richard Ayiko.

Ayiko is out of contract at the Prisons run club with sources close to him indicating he is talking to Maroons management for extension.

However Onduparaka Football Club is desperate to secure his services as a back up strategy to towering team captain Rashid Toha and Muhammed Rashid among others.

The other club interested in the services of the former Copa Coca Cola graduate is Jinja based BUL F.C.

Meanwhile, midfielder Gadafi Wahabu has rejoined the Catarpillars after serving his six month loan spell at FUFA Big league side, Doves Football Club.

Wahabu’s rejoining of Onduparaka FC comes at a time when captain Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha vowed to stay at the club amidst open interest from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

The club is also keenly monitoring gifted left footed winger Martin Sseruwagi who is currently a free agent.

Sseruwagi has just completed his studies at Nkumba University but remains an experienced player having played top flight football with Aurum Roses Football Club.

Onduparaka FC ended the 2017/18 season in fourth position with 48 points behind champions Vipers, KCCA and Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

The Catarpillars convinced assistant coach Simeon Masaba to pen a five year extension, that will keep him at the club until 2023 (unless otherwise).