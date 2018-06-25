© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Erisa Ssekisambu is one the verge of sealing a move to Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

The former URA and SC Villa forward has spent three years at Vipers SC and at the end of last season, he said goodbye to the Venoms saying enough is enough.

“I don’t think I will be at Vipers next season,” Ssekisambu revealed while he appeared on NTV Press Box last month. “I have served the Ugandan league, it’s now time to face new challenges,” he added.

Gor Mahia are yet to add any players to their ranks in the KPL June window although coach Kerr Dylan has consistently said he wants to add a striker to the already sharp attacking force.

Close sources to both the club and player indicate the deal will be done in the next 48 hours.

In case it materializes, Ssekisambu who has won the league and Uganda Cup while at Vipers will join a host of compatriots playing in the KPL but at Gor Mahia, he will join Godfrey Walusimbi.