Saudi Arabia condemns Egypt to third straight loss at 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group A):

Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Egypt Russia 0-3 Uruguay

Saudi Arabia beat African ambassadors Egypt 2-1 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup group A match played at the Volgograd Arena on Monday.

The dead rubber affair witnessed Mohamed Salah score for the Pharaohs after 22 minutes, his second goal in two matches.

Egypt’s 45 year old legendary goalkeeper Essam El Hadary who was also the team captain on the day saved a first half penalty.

El Hadary became the oldest player to play at the FIFA World Cup.

The Saudis gallantly fought back, scoring at in stoppage time of either halves.

Salman Al Faraj scored in the 5th minute of the first half stoppage time after a VAR awarded penalty.

Then, Salem Al Dawsari grabbed the winner in the 6th added minute after normal time.

Saudi Arabia return home with three points and Egypt empty handed.

This was the third straight loss for Egypt at the championship.

That was Saudi Arabia’s first World Cup win since 1994.

Meanwhile, in the other group A match played concurrently, South Americans Uruguay defeated a 10 man Russian side 3-0 at the Samara Arena.

Luis Suarez gave Uruguay the lead on 10 minutes. Deni Cheryshev’s own goal 13 minutes later extended the lead to 2-0 before the half hour mark.

Edison Cavani grabbed the third goal on 90 minutes as Uruguay qualifies as the top group A team with the maximum 9 points, and five goals scored, none conceded.

Russia is second with six points.