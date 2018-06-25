Courtesy

Aliou Cisse was left frustrated with his side’s performance in the 2-2 draw with Asian side Japan on Sunday.

The Lions of Terranga saw their lead twice cutout by the Japanese which leaves them with a huge task to do against Colombia in the last group game if they are to qualify for the round of 16.

“Of course we have regrets,” admitted Cisse in a post-match press conference. “We must acknowledge that we didn’t see a great Senegalese performance in comparison to the match against Poland,” he added.

We were not very good frankly, and Japan were the better team, I have to admit that. But despite that fact, we led twice and what’s annoying for me is the two goals we conceded.

He had some kind words for Japan and hailed his team’s good start but the errors started when they offered the Asian giants space and time on the ball.

Japan played as expected; they are a very technical team with such good quality in that respect. We pressured them well at the start and they made some errors, which we exploited. But as soon as we gave them some space, it became difficult for us. Now we have to hope for the best when we face Colombia.

Senegal are playing in their second FIFA World Cup and reached the quarter finals in the 2002 edition.

They are targeting at least a draw against Colombia in their last game to reach the knock out stage.