Spain scores at the death against Morocco to top group B | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group C):

Spain 2-2 Morocco

Morocco Iran 1-1 Portugal

Spain scored a late VAR goal to pick a point from the 2 all draw against Morocco in a group C match played at the Kaliningrad stadium on Monday night.

As this match entered added time, Spain were staring into the abyss. Their ongoing participation in the 2018 World Cup had slipped out of their hands and they were reliant only on their great rivals, Portugal, continuing to frustrate Iran.

Seven extraordinary minutes later and, after a back-heeled volley, a major Video Assistant Referee controversy, several scuffles and a mini pitch-invasion, they were somehow into the last 16 as Group B winners.

Fernando Hierro’s team were ultimately rescued here by Iago Aspas’s wonderfully improvised finish but, with his goal having initially been ruled out for offside and then narrowly reinstated by the VAR, but all the late drama still papered over some quite alarming cracks.

Meanwhile, Iran and Portugal also shared the spoils in the one all draw.

Spain who will face hosts Russia in Moscow this Sunday at the round of 16 as Portugal faces South Americans Uruguay.