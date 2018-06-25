Uruguay defeats 10-man Russia to top Group A | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group A)

Russia 0-3 Uruguay

Uruguay Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Russia

South Americans Uruguay defeated a 10-man Russian side 3-0 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group A match played at Samara Arena on Monday.

Luis Suarez gave Uruguay the lead on 10 minutes. Deni Cheryshev’s own goal 13 minutes later extended the lead to 2-0 before the half hour mark.

The host country suffered a set back when Igor Smolnikov was shown marching orders by Senegalese FIFA Referee Malang Diedhiou nine minutes to the mandatory half time break.

Smolnikov was a victim of two bookable offences after bringing down Laxalt.

The Russians were then forced to make a change, top scorer Cheryshev was replaced with the full-back Fernandes.

Edison Cavani capped the icing on the cake with the third goal inside the opening minute of added time.

This was the biggest ever loss for Russia at the FIFA World Cup finals.

Both countries started the game already qualified to the next level but Uruguay advanced to the last 16 stage with nine points in top position and Stanislav Cherchesov’s side in second place with six points.

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia beat Egypt, who suffered their third straight loss at the championship.

Muhamed Salah gave the Pharaohs the lead after 22 minutes. The Saudis gallantly fought back, scoring at in stoppage time of either halves at the Volgograd Arena.

Salman Al Faraj scored in the 5th minute of the first half and Salem Al Dawsari grabbed the winner in the 6th minute added minutes after normal time.

Saudi Arabia return home with three points and Egypt empty handed.