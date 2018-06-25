Vipers’ midfielder destined for Botswana switch

Vipers Sports Club holding midfielder-cum-defender Deus Bukenya remains ambitious and a dream chaser.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

After guiding the Venoms to their third league triumph, Bukenya is destined to join the semi-professional ranks in the Botswana Premier League.

The hard working player traveled to the Southern African country and was seen in contact with officials from Lobatse Football Club.

Bukenya has had a season with mixed fortunes playing most games in the first round and fading off in the second stanza of the season.

At the moment, he is among the players out of contract with the Kitende based side, the other being goalkeeper James Alitho.

In case the move materializes, he will join team captain Nico Wakiro Wadada who joined Tanzanian side Azam Football Club.

Should Bukenya’s move to Lobatse come through, he will join two other Ugandans in Botswana as midfielder Ivan “Kojja” Ntege at champion side Township Rollers and Francis Olaki, who plies his trade with the Extension Gunners Football Club.

Meanwhile, Vipers has already recruited massively ahead of the new season. Goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya (formerly at UPDF), midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka (Police), defender Livingstone “C4” Mulondo (Kirinya-Jinja S.S) and right back Fred Okot (Uganda Revenue Authority) are all done and dusted moves.