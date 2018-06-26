2018 FIFA World Cup: Argentina defeats Nigeria to reach Round of 16

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group D):

Argentina 2-1 Nigeria

Nigeria Iceland 1-2 Croatia

Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 to set up clash with France at the Round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



A late goal by Marcos Rojo gave Argentina a dramatic victory over Nigeria in Group D on Tuesday, sending the two-time champions through to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of this World Cup in fine fashion to give Argentina a deserved 1-0 halftime lead.

Played in by Ever Banega’s ball over the top, Messi expertly controlled with his thigh and stroked home in the 14th minute to hand a lifeline to Argentina, who needed to win if they were to stand any chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Victor Moses had scored the equalizer six minutes into the second half, thanks to a VAR confirmed penalty.

Meanwhile, Croatia out-muscled Iceland 2-1 to register their third win at the championship.

Croatia now tops Group D with 9 points and will face Denmark at the round of 16 stage.

Matches of Wednesday, 27th June 2018:

Group F (Both Matches kick off at 5 PM – East African Time)

Mexico Vs Sweden – Ekateringburg Stadium

South Korea Vs Germany – Kazan Arena

Group E (Both Matches kick off at 9 PM – East African Time)