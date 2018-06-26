Battle of Elite Academies as Rising Star U-16 faces Football For Good U-14

Elite Academy Build Up (Sunday, 1st July 2018):

Rising Star Academy U-16 Vs Football For Good U-14

At Lugogo, Kampala (10:30 AM)

Rising Star

Ahead of their trip for the annual Schwan USA Cup, Rising Star Academy U-16 team has lined up a high profile build up with Gulu based Football For Good U-14 side in Kampala.

This match has been confirmed for Lugogo Stadium (home of KCCA FC) on Sunday, 1st July 2018 at 10:30 AM.

Rising Star founder and Executive director Matt Arnett believes that the game will provide a perfect measure and preparatory plat form ahead of largest football tournament in the western hemisphere.

This vast array of variance gives Rising Star players the opportunity to grow culturally from right inside the academy. The team will also receive instruction from top academy coaches

For starters, Rising Star was established in 2010 as an outreach program to help kids in Gayaza grow spiritually and academically while learning to play football.

In February 2017 Rising Star Football Academy officially launched their Elite Academy and immediately began making

an impact, including tournament appearances in Tanzania and Dubai.

Since 2014, Football For Good has scouted over 15,000 players nationwide to select the 42 student-athletes who currently make up Uganda’s only full-time residential youth football academy and scholarship program.

Adrian Bradbury, Founder and Academy Director at Football For Good calls upon the general public to come and witness the best talent show on the day;

If you’ve enjoyed Mexico and Spain at this year’s World Cup, then you’ll definitely enjoy watching our quick passing, high pressing and always entertaining U14s. And, we hope we are displaying some key members of the future national team program

Under four years now, Football For Good has maintained the status quo with good progress down the road.

Dickens Kilama, 18, one of the products from the Academy will in July 2018 join Gibraltar’s Europa Point Football Club after signing a professional contract.



Former captain at Football For Good, Allan Busobozi is with Uganda Premier League side, Onduparaka Football Club.