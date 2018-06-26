Denmark joins France to Round of 16 after goalless stalemate | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group C):

Denmark 0-0 France

France Australia 0-2 Peru

Denmark is through to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage for the first time since 2002.

This was after a goal-less draw with the 1998 World Cup winners, France on Tuesday evening at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Both sides were struggling to create clear openings, but as France began to enjoy the majority of the possession Dembele blasted off target and then Griezmann shot straight at Kasper Schmeichel from the edge of the box.

With two minutes of the half left, France should have broken through but Giroud fired over after Griezmann’s control and layoff had created the opening inside the box.

Australia suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Peru in the other game played concurrently in Sochi City.

Watford winger André Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero struck in the 18th and 55th minutes respectively as the South Americans got their first victory at this year’s FIFA World Cup.

France, who were already assured of a place in the Round of 16, will next face Argentina as Denmark face Group D winners Croatia.