Egypt head coach Cuper resigns after dismal performance at 2018 FIFA World Cup

@ Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Egypt national football team manager Hector Cuper has resigned his role after failing to pick up a point in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Cuper’s team finished bottom of Group A and was the first in the tournament to be eliminated.

Argentine coach Cuper leaves his role despite his contract as Egypt manager expiring after the World Cup.

The North African nation was beaten by Uruguay, Russia and then Saudi Arabia.

Cuper, 62, defended his team’s performances after Monday’s loss and said they would “see what will happen.”

But the Egyptian Football Association decided to take action the following day.

A statement said;

We held a meeting after returning from Russia and the entire board decided to say thank you to Cuper and his technical staff. We appreciate the work from the coach, from reaching the Africa Cup of Nations after three years of absence and taking Egypt to the World Cup after 28 years of absence

Egypt’s World Cup campaign was marred by an injury to their star player Mohamed Salah in the lead up.

Liverpool forward Salah began the tournament as a substitute in the 2-1 defeat to Uruguay and was unable to prevent the subsequent losses.