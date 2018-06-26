ForteBet opens 250th branch, rewards Gulu, Bweyale, Kigumba punters with gifts

Fortebet, Uganda’s biggest betting company has hit a record 250 branches across the country and still counting. This 250 mark was registered over the weekend with the opening of Bweyale main centre, which is now the second one in this town.

This mega centre has been designed with 54 new fully internet-connected computers to help punters (customers) select matches, place bets, check on their tickets among others. In addition, the centre has a very spacious TV room with three different TV sets each showing a different match at the same time. All this is in addition to the ready and happy operators willing to serve the punters.

John Nanyumba, Fortebet’s Media manager said;

“We have decided to open this second modern branch here so that we serve our punters very well. The old branch was somehow small and could not fully accommodate all our punters. With this new branch, punters should now expect the very best services from Fortebet,”

Over the same weekend, Fortebet further extended its gifts-giving hand to its punters in Bweyale, Kigumba and Gulu. In total, 12 branches were visited and punters won themselves lots of goodies like new Tecno F2 phones, national team jerseys, T-shirts, caps, pens and wristbands. “The lucky one will take home any of these gifts. As long as you show evidence that you placed a bet with Fortebet, you are going to participate in this draw,” said Nanyumba at Gulu main centre before the gifts’ giving started. He added, “Whoever placed a bet took part in the draw, with punters randomly picking coupons that had gifts. Whatever a punter picked is what he was given.”

Lucky customers couldn’t hide their joy. “I can’t believe this. My ticket has just won 50,000/= and now i have won a jersey! I will never forget this day and i will never stop betting with Fortebet,” said a one, Najib, after getting his jersey, while another punter at Bweyale, one Der, said, “Today i have confirmed that this is real. I have just witnessed a handover of the new Tecno phone and many other gifts. We love you Fortebet.”

Fortebet didn’t end at that! It also gave out two brandnew balls to young stars in Gulu and Bweyale. In Gulu, a ball was given out to kids at Layibi primary school while in Bweyale, it was handed over to kids in Kiryandongo Refugee Settlement Camp.

Fortebet promotion team will, today Monday 25 June visit Nabweru, Nansana on Tuesday, Kanyanya/Kiteezi on Wednesday, Mbuya /Kasokoso on Thursday. Over the weekend, the team will visit Wobulenzi, Luweero and Lira.