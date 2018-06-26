Mbogo, Ffumbe win Round of 16 opening legs | 2018 Bika Football

2018 Bika Football Tournament:

Ffumbe 3-1 Njovu

Mbogo 1-0 Ndiga

KAWOWO SPORTS

Mbogo and Ffumbe clans carry the advantage to progress for the quarter finals of the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football championship.

This followed the successful first legs of the two round of 16 matches played on Monday.

Ten man Mbogo piped Waswa Bossa’s Ndiga team 1-0 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Bright Stars captain Nelson “Nelly” Senkatuka, fresh from trials in Japan scored the lone goal on the day.

There was commotion after the final whistle when a charged up Bbosa attacked a section of angry fans who had provoked the former Uganda Cranes international throughout the game.

Police was prompted to fire tear gas canisters and disperse the rowdy fans in a bid to control the situation.

In the other match, 2017 losing finalists Ffumbe convincingly won 3-1 against Njovu during the first match which kicked off at 2 p.m.

Maroons star player Solomon Walusimbi and SC Villa’s Martin Kizza (double) scored for Ffumbe.

Njovu’s consolation was netted by Bright Stars’ Fred Ssegujja, assisted by club mate Seif Batte.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Batte was a complete thorn in the flesh of the Ffumbe back line throughout the game.

“I enjoyed the game and special thanks to the rest of my teammates and the technical team,” Solomon Walusimbi attested to Kawowo Sports.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Action continues on Tuesday, 26th June 2018 with yet another double header at Wankulukuku stadium.

Mpindi takes on Ngonge in the early kick off encounter and Kkobe will face Robert Ssentongo’s captained Nkima.

The Bika Football championship was first played in 1950 and Mbogo were the inaugural winners. Over the years, this tournament has grown in stature and a rich plat form to expose talents.

BIKA FOOTBALL PAST WINNERS: