More companies join Umony’s Naguru Give back charity drive

Naguru Give Back Charity Drive:

Saturday, 30th June 2018 – Lugogo Stadium, Kampala (Entry Fees: 5000/=)



Curtain raiser: Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM

Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM Main Match: Umony XI Vs Naguru Echo – 4PM

Brian Umony Foundation

There are only a few days left to the long awaited Naguru Give Back Charity Drive slated for this Saturday, 30th June 2018 at Lugogo in Kampala.

The event is garnering quick momentum like a bush fire in arid summer windy conditions.

More partners and sponsors have joined the cause.

From Africell who donated jerseys to the Naguru Echo team, Bet Lion, Stand Out Marketing, Sports Fan Magazine (financial contributions), 97FM Radio City, City Tyres, NBS Tv to KCCA FC that has given out the Lugogo venue

On Tuesday, during a special press conference in Kampala, Uganda Cranes striker Brian Umony, the main man behind this fundraising drive for the Naguru community, addressed the media.

Calm and composed as usual, Umony, who was flanked by former Uganda Cranes captain Andrew Mwesigwa highlighted the genesis of the idea;

I thought of this idea two years ago when at St George Football Club. I want to pay back to community. I have started with Naguru but i intend to spread wings to the countryside.

Umony, through his foundation (The Brian Umony Foundation) is at the helm of the entire organization at Lugogo with the target of giving back to the Naguru community, a place that nurtured him from childhood.

Three former Uganda Cranes captains David Obua, Geofrey Massa and Andy Mwesigwa will be part of the Brian Umony.

Other players will include Geoffrey “Baba” Kizito, Moses Oloya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Musa Mudde, Savio Kabugo, Gift Ali, Denis Okot Oola, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Owen Kasule, Derrick Walulya, Denis Iguma and Mohammad Shaban among others.

The main match on the day will take place between Naguru based Echo Football Club and the Umony XI.

Before the match, there will be a curtain raiser between Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) and the celebrities.

The celebrities team will be captained by celebrated comedian Patrick “Salvador” Idringi. Other players on the celebrities team will include; Airtel Uganda Ambassador Eddie Kenzo, motor-mouthed music and society journalist, Isaac Katende, popularly known as “Kasuku Kuku Wazabanga”, Gravity Omutujju, King Michael, Vince Musis, Myko Ouma, Alex Muhangi, Bushington and others who will be confirmed by Thursday.

Umony was born and raised in Naguru, a Kampala surburb.

He graduated through the ranks at Naguru Avis via Kyambogo University, KCCA FC, Super Sport United (South Africa), Port Land Timbers (United States of America), St George (Ethiopia) and now Gokulam Kerala in India, where he recently won the province league national championship.

The event is being powered by Kella Public Relations.