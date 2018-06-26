Naguru Give Back Charity Drive: Airtel Uganda Ambassador Kenzo confirms participation

Naguru Give Back Charity Drive:

Saturday, 30th June 2018 – Lugogo Stadium, Kampala (Entry Fees: 5000/=)



Curtain raiser: Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM

Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM Main Match: Umony XI Vs Naguru Echo – 4PM

Kawowo Sports | AMINAH BABIRYE

Ugandan music icon Edrisa “Kenzo” Musuuza has not been left out of the box for the up coming Naguru Give Back Charity cause.

Kenzo is among the already confirmed celebrities who will face the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) in the curtain raiser match.

“Kenzo is available and confirmed to play the curtain raiser match” Abdallah Kent, one of musician’s comrades confirmed.

The celebrities team will be captained by celebrated comedian Patrick “Salvador” Idringi.

Isaac Katende, popularly known as “Kasuku Kuku Wazabanga” is the vice captain. The other celebrities include; musicians Gravity Omutujju, King Michael, Vince Musisi, Myko Ouma, Alex Muhangi, Bushington and others who will be confirmed by Thursday.

KAWOWO SPORTS

For starters, the main match is between Naguru Echo and a select side for Brian Umony with proceeds targeted for the Naguru based team and other juveniles.

Some of the players on Umony’s team will include; three former Uganda Cranes captains David Obua, Geofrey Massa and Andy Mwesigwa, Geoffrey “Baba” Kizito, Moses Oloya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Musa Mudde, Savio Kabugo, Gift Ali, Denis Okot Oola, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Owen Kasule, Derrick Walulya, Denis Iguma and Mohammad Shaban among others.

The Brian Umony Foundation through the Kellah Public Relations has organized these charity football matches at Lugogo with the target of giving back to the Naguru community, a place that nurtured Umony from childhood.

There a number of partners who have joined hands to make this event a success.

These are; Stand Out Marketing, Sports Fan Magazine, Bet Lion, (financial contributions), 97FM Radio City, City Tyres, NBS Tv and KCCA FC