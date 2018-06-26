Gor Mahia

Meddie Kagere is close to joining Tanzania giants Simba SC from Gor Mahia according to sources.

The Ugandan born Rwandese forward is a free agent since his contract with the Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia expires at the end of June.

Reports in Kenya indicate that Kagere left Nairobi for Dar es Salaam on Monday after telling K’Ogalo officials he wanted time off to go to Rwanda for his passport renewal.

Gor Mahia club treasurer Sally Bolo is quoted on Futaa.com saying Kagere asked for permission to go to Kigali but was shocked to hear he is in Dar es Salaam.

“Kagere himself had asked the Technical Bench for permission to go and get his new Rwandan passport and we also gave him go ahead thinking that he will come back as agreed only to read in the press that he is in Tanzania negotiating with Simba FC,” Bolo posted on her Facebook account.

However, she continues the club can’t stand in the way for any player who wants to move away.

This beautiful sport is also about making money and if any of our players (on contracts) feel they wish to pursue their careers with other clubs, we have no reservation than to negotiate with their new suitors and release them amicably and find a replacement just like in our places of work as fans, we also change jobs and get replaced immediately so it is a normal thing in corporate scene.

Kagere, the club’s top scorer in all competitions this season is more likely to feature for the Msimbazi in the forthcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Gor Mahia have already lined up Vipers SC forward Erisa Ssekisambu as a replacement for the Amavubi star.

Ssekisambu is reportedly in Nairobi to seal a deal with the KPL giants after admitting he has served Ugandan football enough and deserves a challenge away from home.