She Cranes start preps for 2019 Netball World Cup qualifiers

The 2019 Netball World Cup which will be the fifteenth staging of the premier competition in international netball is just a year away.

The tournament will be held from July 12-21, 2019 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

While five countries have already sealed their places at the global competition – contested every four years – eleven other places are yet to be filled and Uganda is one of the countries that are in contention to fill the remaining berths.

Having made their debut at the 2015 World Cup in Australia, the She Cranes will go all out when the African qualifiers take center stage from August 13-18, 2018 in Zambia.

On Monday, June 25 the team started their non-residential training at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole ahead of the Africa Netball Championship that will serve as the qualifier for the 2019 World Cup.

The She Cranes who are currently ranked 7th in the world will be looking to secure one of the available two slots as South Africa and Malawi are set to qualify automatically by virtue of their ranking, as the top 5 ranked countries by International Netball Federation (INF) as of July 1, 2018 will automatically qualify.

Only twelve (12) of the nineteen (19) locally based played summoned to the team showed up for the first session on Monday.

Lillian Ajio, Esther Awayo, Florence Nanyonga, Muhaimuna Namuwaya, Ali Kuluthum, Joan Nampungu, Mary Nubba, Zam Seera, Hindu Namutebi, Sahkirah Nakanyike, Betty Kizza and Irene Mirembe turned up for the session.

The team is holding double sessions both morning and evening.

Players Summoned

Lillian Ajio, Stella Nanfuka, Halima Nakacwa, Ruth Meeme, Stella Oyella, Betty Kizza, Joan Nampungu, Zam Sera, Muhaimuna Namuwaya, Esther Awayo, Racheal Nanyonga, Florence Nanyonga, Jesca Achan, Hindu Namutebi, Irene Eyaru, Shakirah Nakanyike Nantumbwe, Mary Nuba, Ali Kuruthum, Irene Mirembe and Peace Proscovia.