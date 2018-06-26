Tanzania Football Federation, La Liga sign binding pact

*La Liga and Tanzania Football Federation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding

*The institutions (La Liga and Tanzania Football Federation) will exchange knowledge and experience in relation to competition organization, financial management, audiovisual matters and marketing, among other fields

*The working partnership will last for three years with potentiality of renewal

LaLiga and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) through which they will work together to develop the game in the East African country over the next three seasons.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the LaLiga headquarters in Madrid, was attended by LaLiga president Javier Tebas; Antonio Barradas, LaLiga’s Africa director, Sami Hanane, LaLiga’s delegate in Tanzania, Wallace Karia, the president of the TFF; and Boniface Wambura, the chief executive of Tanzania’s Vodacom Premier League.

This is yet another display of LaLiga’s commitment to football development across the globe and eagerness to partner with local institutions and organizations.

Through this agreement, LaLiga will guide the TFF through the process of setting up a league that is independent of the federation.

Similarly, both institutions undertake to run conferences and workshops to exchange knowledge in a range of fields including marketing, financial management, administration, audiovisual matters and competition organization.

They will also share their respective experience and expertise with a view to developing the women’s game and grassroots football.

Corporate social responsibility is another area covered by the collaboration, paving the way for LaLiga and the TFF to partner on a host of projects and activities to contribute to social development in Tanzania.

On another note, the MoU expressly details the institutions’ joint commitment to promoting clean sport and tackling match-fixing. In addition, they will work together to combat any form of racist, discriminatory or exclusionary behaviour in sport.

This MoU joins the numerous other international collaboration agreements that LaLiga has in place with leagues and governing bodies worldwide, such as the ones signed with the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) in May 2017.

About LaLiga

Founded in 1984, LaLiga (Liga de Futbol Profesional) is a sports association comprising the 42 teams that make up the first and second divisions of professional football in Spain. LaLiga, based in Madrid, is responsible for the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga 1|2|3 leagues and the television production, which in the 2016/2017 season reached more than 2.5 billion people globally.

The association also has an active foundation and was the world’s first professional football league to establish a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LaLiga Genuine.