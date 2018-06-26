Uganda Prisons service vows to offer more support to Maroons Football Club

The management of Uganda Prisons Service has vowed to offer continued support to Uganda Premier League outfit, Maroons Football Club.

This was confirmed by the Director of Corporate Affairs in the Uganda Prisons Service Moses Kakungulu on Monday while officiating at the start of the three day’s sports management course currently underway at the Prisons Academy and Training School in Luzira.

Flanked by the Commandent of the Training School Brenda Sana, the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) President William Blick and the Sports coordinator within the Luzira Prison, Nailis Bigingo, Kakungulu lauded the current Maroons side but vowed to offer more support.

Kakungulu, who also heads the Directorate of Sports within the Uganda Prisons Service noted;

Maroons Football Club has of late played well. We want to maintain the legacy like the previous all conquering side we had in the yester-years. We shall continue to support the club.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Kakungulu expressed the need to further cooperate with UOC and the two bodies are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for better working relationship.

“We are pleased to host a UOC managed Sports Management Course. This is the first of the many fruits yet to come. We shall soon enter into a formal partnership” Kakungulu said.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Maroons F.C is currently engaged in the talks to retain two of their senior players Richard Ayiko (defender) and goalkeeper Ashadu Bugembe.

Bugembe had a phenomenal season with Maroons with 16 clean sheets to his name, the second best record in the entire league after Onduparaka’s Nicholas Ssebwato (18).

Maroons F.C finished 9th on the 16 team log, with 37 points (same as Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club). Maroons however, had a one goal deficit to URA’s two.

Sports Development on two fronts:

Uganda Prisons Service has bold plans to develop sports on two fronts – sports for the prisons and sports within the prisons service.

There is continued need to initiate the inter-prisons sports competitions as well as the sports for rehabilitation programme within the prisons service. These are two programmes that we shall develop

Meanwhile, the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) will also construct an all weather sports court inside the Uganda Prisons to provide training venue for the sports richly endowed Prisons service community.

This was confirmed by the UOC president William Blick during the start of the three day sports management course which will climax this Wednesday, 27th June 2018.