Ugandan born striker Kagere joins Simba Sports Club

Ugandan born Rwanda Amavubi striker Meddie “Meddy” Kagere has completed the transfer from Kenya Premier League giants to Tanzanian side Simba Sports Club on Tuesday.

Kagere has signed a two year employment contract that will keep him at the Dar es salaam based outfit until 2020.

He joins two Ugandans; Emmanuel Okwi and Murushid Jjuuko at the club.

The Ugandan born Rwandese forward is a free agent since his contract with the Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia expires at the end of June 2018.

Kagere has been Gor Mahia’s top scorer in all competitions this season and will play for the Msimbazi in the forthcoming 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

He has previously had trial stints with Lebanese side, Safa after his $150,000 reported move to Esperance hit a snag after the Tunisian club filed for bankruptcy.

Kagere studied at Kibuli secondary school and played in the Wakiso division one league with PPU f.c and Entebbe United (Victoria f.c).

