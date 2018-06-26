Ugandan born striker Kagere joins Simba Sports Club

Ugandan born Rwanda Amavubi striker Meddie “Meddy” Kagere has completed the transfer from Kenya Premier League giants to Tanzanian side Simba Sports Club on Tuesday.
Kagere has signed a two year employment contract that will keep him at the Dar es salaam based outfit until 2020.
He joins two Ugandans; Emmanuel Okwi and Murushid Jjuuko at the club.
The Ugandan born Rwandese forward is a free agent since his contract with the Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia expires at the end of June 2018.
Kagere has been Gor Mahia’s top scorer in all competitions this season and will play for the Msimbazi in the forthcoming 2018 CECAFA Kagame Cup.
He has previously had trial stints with Lebanese side, Safa after his $150,000 reported move to Esperance hit a snag after the Tunisian club filed for bankruptcy.
Kagere studied at Kibuli secondary school and played in the Wakiso division one league with PPU f.c and Entebbe United (Victoria f.c).
About Meddie Kagere:
Meddie Kagere was born in Entebbe, Uganda. He hails from a footballing and an academic family.
Kagere is best remembered for his work-holism as a budding footballer.
Kagere helped Rukungiri club, Ruhinda secure qualification to the FUFA super league before he featured for Kinyara Sugar and later Mbale Heroes in the Uganda elite league.
Way out to Rwanda:
In 2008, Kagere left Mbale for another fresh lease of life in Rwanda. In Rwanda, he has featured for Mukura, Atraco, Police and lately Rayon Sports.
For his trickery and blistering pace on the wings with an odd eye for goals attracted Rwanda Football Federation to accord him citizenship in the land of 1000 hills.
He had a splendid performance at the 2011 Cecafa Tusker Senior Challenge Cup in Tanzania where he helped Rwanda reach the final against eventual winners Uganda
The quick thinking and skilled player then changed nationality to feature for the Rwanda national side, Amavubi Stars.
He then left Rwanda to join Esperance Sportive De Zarsis in 2012 for close to US$150,000.
Esperance terminated his contract because the club filed for bankruptcy before returning to Rwanda to re-join Rayon Sports.
On 5th July 2014, Kagere signed for Albanian side FC Tirana before he was released after a short period of time.
He returned to Rwanda before signing for KPL giants Gor Mahia Football Club.