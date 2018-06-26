Courtesy

Egypt veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary says he is the proud of breaking the record for oldest player ever to play at World Cup finals.

At 45 years and 161 days, El Hadary is now the oldest World Cup player ever after featuring against Saudi Arabia in a game they lost 2-1; beating the record set by Colombia goalie Faryd Mondragon who was 43 years three days in Brazil four years ago.

“I’m proud of what I have achieved and this achievement is worthy of Egypt,” said El Hadary who saved a penalty in the game before he apologised for the early exit.

“I apologise to the Egyptian people on my behalf, and for my colleagues, after the three defeats. We tried and did not have luck – this is football.

Hector Cuper also thinks El Hadary was the right choice for the job on the day among the three goalkeepers.

“There is not much between our three goalkeepers but he was the right person to play today,” said Cuper.

No Salah retirement

The under pressure Argentine also dismissed reports about Mo Salah retiring from the national team.

“I don’t think that’s true. He really appreciates every opportunity he gets to play for the national team.

Egypt’s bad omen at the World Cup finals continued as they lost all their games in group A to finish bottom of the group.