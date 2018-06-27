APR clinches 17th Rwanda Premier League crown

Azam Rwanda Premier League (Match Day 30 Results)

Gicumbi FC 0-1 Etincelles FC

Police FC 3-1 Kirehe FC

Mukura 0-0 Bugesera

Espoir FC 0-2 APR FC

Sunrise FC 2-1 Miroplast FC

Amagaju FC 0-1 SC Kiyovu

Marines FC 2-2 Rayon Sports FC

Musanze FC 1-1AS Kigali

New Times

Army side APR has won the 2017/18 Rwanda Premier League on Wednesday, 27th June.

APR edged Espoir 2-0 at the Stade De Amahoro on match day 30 of the highly competitive league.

Aimabl Nsabimana and Hakizimana Muhadjiri were on target for APR, home to former KCCA and Maroons right back Dennis Rukundo.

This was the 17th league title for APR in just 24 years – since their maiden title in 1995, finishing with 66 points, five better than second placed AS Kigali.

Initially, the game was supposed to be hosted by Espoir FC in Rusizi district but upon the agreement between the two sides, the game was moved to Kigali so APR can be facilitated to represent the country at the upcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

According to CECAFA, APR have to be in Dar on June 28 ahead of their opening game against Tanzania’s Singinda United on Friday.

AS Kigali, home to two Ugandans Shamiru Batte and Frank Kalanda drew one all away to Musanze at the Stade Ubworoherance.

Jean Claude Ndarusanze scored a penalty for AS Kigali who completed the season with 61 points.

Philbert Shyaka scored for the home side Musanze.

Meanwhile, Gicumbi 1-0 at home to visiting Etincelles, Police defeated Kirehe3-1 at the Stade de Kigali in Nyamirambo and Mukura drew goal-less with Bugesera at the Stade Huye.

In other results on the final match day, Sunrise pipped Miroplast 2-1 at Nyagatare, Kiyovu won away on the road over Amagaju 1-0 at the Nyagisenyi in Nyamagabe stadium, while Marines and Rayon Sports shared the spoils in a four goal thriller played at the Stade Umuganda.

Ndarusanze completed the season as top scorer with 15 goals, two goals ahead of APR’s Muhadjili.

APR will automatically book ticket to represent the country at the CAF Champions League for the 2018/2019 season.