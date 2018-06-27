French Embassy to construct all weather sports court in Kampala

The French Embassy in Uganda has promised to construct an all weather sports court at Police Children School play ground in Kibuli, Kampala.

The promise was delivered by the French Ambassador in Uganda, Stephanie Rivoal.

Her Eminence Rivoal was the chief guest during the celebrations to the 2018 Olympic Day in Uganda at the same school.

The French Embassy in Uganda is delighted to associate with the Uganda Olympic Committee and all federations in Uganda. We are honoured to see the development of sports in Uganda and we shall continue to assist in all possible ways. As proceeds from the 2018 Uganda – France Week celebrations, we promise to construct an all weather sports court facility that will be used by the school and the surrounding communities

This was during an event that had over 400 school going children from the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) managed schools engage in different sporting disciplines.

The all weather sports court at Police Children School in Kampala will help further develop the sporting disciplines of Volleyball, Hockey, Basketball, Handball and 5-aside football among the youngsters and the general communities of Kibuli and Kisugu.

During the 2018 Olympic day celebrations in Uganda, over 300 school school were engaged by coaches in the disciplines as netball, handball, athletics, hockey, shooting and archery, boxing, karate, Taekwondo, tag rugby, volleyball aerobics and cycling.

Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) President William Blick lauded the participants and their schools as well as the French Embassy with KCCA for being part;

We are honoured that we had such a big number of participants. I thank the pupils and their schools. I also appreciate the partners in this cause – KCCA and the French Embassy who vowed to construct an all weather sports facility at Police Training School in Kibuli

Some of the KCCA schools included; Police Children School, Kibuli, Kibuli Day school, Uganda School for the Deaf, Nakasero Primary, Buganda Road Primary, Police Children School in Naguru, Nakivubo Blue Settlement School among others.

The children were equipped with the basics of the several games as ball handling, warming up, equipment management, rules and regulations and others.

Also, the coaches shared with the youngsters the values of sports as Respect, Team work, Equity, Courage, Inspiration, Friendship, Excellence and Determination.

Relatedly, UOC will also construct an all weather sports court inside the Uganda Prisons to provide training venue for the sports richly endowed Prisons service community.

As part of the 2018 Olympic Day programme, the Uganda Olympic Committee also aligned with the Uganda Prisons to further equip administrators and coaches attached to the Prisons Service with a three day sports administration course.

The course was held at the Prisons Academy and Training School in Luzira with close to 40 participants including Olympic gold medalist Stephen Kiprotich attending.