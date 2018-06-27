George “Best” Nsimbe to coach Umony XI at Naguru Give Back charity match

Naguru Give Back Charity Drive:

Saturday, 30th June 2018 – Lugogo Stadium, Kampala (Entry Fees: 5000/=)



Curtain raiser: Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM

Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM Main Match: Umony XI Vs Naguru Echo – 4PM

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Former Uganda Cranes international, George “Best”Nsimbe has been confirmed as the head coach for the Brian Umony XI against Naguru Echo team during this Saturday’s Naguru Give Back Charity drive.

Nsimbe’s appointment comes after a public opinion exercise where the fans were tasked to select the suitable coach to lead the team.

“George Best (Nsimbe) came through as the best after the pubic picked him. We shall respect the decision as we hereby confirm him as the Brian Umony select team head coach” Peter Tabu, the CEO of the Brian Umony Foundation confirmed.

As Umony XI takes on Naguru Echo in the main match, Nsiimbe is likely to come up with a healthy selection dilemma for the team that will play.

At his disposal are three former Uganda Cranes captains David Obua, Geofrey Massa and Andy Mwesigwa.

So far, there is only one goalkeeper in KCCA’s Charles Lukwago.

The other players available are Geoffrey “Baba” Kizito, Moses Oloya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Musa Mudde, Savio Kabugo, Gift Ali, Denis Okot Oola, Owen Kasule, Derrick Walulya, Denis Iguma and Mohammad Shaban among others.

Brian Umony Foundation

Before the main match, there is a confirmed curtain raiser between the celebrities and Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

The celebrities will be captained by celebrated comedian Patrick “Salvador” Idringi, assisted by Isaac Katende, popularly known as “Kasuku Kuku Wazabanga”.

Airtel Uganda Ambassador Eddie Kenzo is also confirmed among the celebrities to play in the game.

The others include; musicians Gravity Omutujju, King Michael, Vince Musisi, Myko Ouma, Alex Muhangi and Bushington.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The Brian Umony Foundation through the Kellah Public Relations has organized these charity football matches at Lugogo with the target of giving back to the Naguru community, a place that nurtured Umony from childhood.

Stand Out Marketing, Sports Fan Magazine, Bet Lion (who are primed to support Uganda’s football development), 97FM Radio City, City Tyres, NBS Tv, Africell (provided jersey for Naguru Echo) and KCCA FC are key partners in this noble cause.

Brian Umony, flanked by many of these partners addressed the media on Tuesday at Africell House as a promotional gimmick to the game.

Naguru Echo is a community based football team that has produced a number of stars, Brian Umony among the major exports.

Naguru as a community is a rich sports hub that has over the years been a catchment area to talent development through the various sports as cricket, boxing, lawn tennis, rugby, hockey and football.

Umony confirmed that after Naguru, he will spread wings to the country side, starting with Jinja.