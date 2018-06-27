Gifted left winger Omunuk joins URA Football Club

SOKA

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club has completed talks with gifted left winger Robert Omunuk for a two year tenure.

The development was confirmed to Kawowo Sports by the player’s representative Hakim Kasirye on Wednesday.

Kasirye, also a key figure in the signing of utility Ronald Musana from relegated Proline contends;

We have agreed the personal talks with URA F.C and the Robert Omunuk will sign a two year deal at the club. Personally, I wish the player the best of luck in his endeavours

Omunuk who started his career with Mawogola Ssaza team.

He then played for army side Simba Sports Club in the Uganda Premier League before he graduated through the ranks to the Uganda National U-20 team, The Hippos.

Omunuk is endowed with an awesome first touch, can ably dribble the ball, cross as well as shoot at goal from all ranges. He is comfortable as a left back, winger and central midfielder

He ventured for greener pastures in the Kenya Premier League with a number of clubs as Sony Sugar, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Nakumatt and Tusker Football Clubs.

He becomes the fourth URA signing in the primary transfer window after three KCCA FC players were secured on loan – Denis Okot Oola, Eric Ssenjobe and Solomon Okwalinga.

The other player signed at the tax collector’s outfit are Ronald Musana with advanced talks for out of contract Maroons goalkeeper Ashadu Bugembe.

The club is likely to lose a number of players whose employment contracts have expired and will not be renewed or those let go.