Erisa Ssekisambu will not be joining Kenya Premier League Champions Gor Mahia FC, his agent Ronnie Santos confirms.

The two parties have been in talks over a possible deal for the Vipers SC forward whose contract expired after last season but there will be no deal.

“The deal is off,” Santos told Kawowo Sports. “We have been in talks for the past couple of days but failed to agree over a number of issues,” he added before revealing his client has better offers elsewhere.

We are looking at other options; there is interest from Egypt and Tunisian clubs but we won’t reveal until something is concrete.

Ssekisambu made it clear at the end of last season that he has served Ugandan football enough and targets a challenge away from home.

He has previously featured for Express, URA and SC Villa and won a number of trophies including the league and Uganda Cup.

Ssekisambu has also been twice named the MVP of the Uganda Cup and was in the running the UPL Best Player in the 2014/15 league campaign.

He was expected to replace Ugandan born Rwanda forward Meddie Kagere who left Gor Mahia for Tanzania’s Simba SC this week.