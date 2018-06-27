© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

New Vipers SC skipper Taddeo Lwanga wants to lift the CECAFA Kagame Cup on his first assignment as the official team captain.

Lwanga replaces Nicholas Wadada who joined Azam FC of Tanzania as the team captain and his first assignment will be in the forthcoming tournament in Dar es Salaam.

The former SC Villa captain who will be assisted by reliable U-20 national team defender Geoffrey Wasswa is aware of the task ahead.

Ladies and Gentlemen, introducing to you our new CAPTAIN…. the one and only @taddeolwanga!!! We have no doubt you will be a great leader. pic.twitter.com/mNCi2uEfuF — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) June 27, 2018

“We know the task ahead of us in the competition,” Lwanga told the club website before the team flew out to Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

“We are big team and it’s always good to start the duty of a captain with victory although it’s very difficult we shall play to our best.

This will be only the second time Vipers SC are taking part in the competition.

The first was in 2011 where they lost to record winners Simba SC of Tanzania in the quarter finals.

Vipers SC are placed in Group A along with JKU from Zanzibar, Azam FC from Tanzania and South Sudan’s Kator FC.