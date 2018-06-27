Onduparaka Football Club secures second signing

Onduparaka FC Media

Like earlier reported by Kawowo Sports, Onduparaka Football Club finally completed the signing of Maroons defender Richard Ayiko on a two year tenure.

This was after the two parties finally agreed on the personal terms which included the sign-on fees, allowances, bonuses and salary.

Ayiko, who has been a dependable player at the Prisons managed side for the past couple of seasons leaves after his employment contract expired and he turned down the opportunity to renew.

The development comes barely a week after the club confirmed the signing of striker Amis Thiago Muwonge from Dove Masindi on a three year tenure, they have quickly turned attention to Maroons’ center half Richard Ayiko.

He joins the Arua based club to beef up the defence alongside towering skipper Rashid “Mertsacker” Toha, Rashid Muhammed, among others.

At the same time, midfielder Gadafi Wahabu has rejoined the Catarpillars after serving his six month loan spell at FUFA Big league side, Doves Football Club.

Wahabu’s rejoining of Onduparaka FC comes at a time when captain Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha vowed to stay at the club amidst open interest from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

The club is also keenly monitoring gifted left footed winger Martin Sseruwagi who is currently a free agent.

Onduparaka FC ended the 2017/18 season in fourth position with 48 points behind champions Vipers, KCCA and Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

The Catarpillars convinced assistant coach Simeon Masaba to pen a five year extension, that will keep him at the club until 2023 (unless otherwise).

Onduparaka takes on KCCA this Saturday, 30th June 2018 in the return leg of the Palliative charity match at the Green Light stadium in Arua.

The three new players Muwonge, Ayiko and Sseruwagi are all expected to play.