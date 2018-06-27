Rukundo’s APR, Batte’s AS Kigali poised to win the 2017/18 Rwanda Premier League

Azam Rwanda Premier League, Match Day 30 Fixtures



June 27, 2018

Gicumbi FC vs Etincelles FC (Gicumbi)

Police FC vs Kirehe FC (Stade de Kigali)

Mukura VS vs Bugesera (Stade Huye)

Espoir FC vs APR FC (Stade Amahoro)

Sunrise FC vs Miroplast FC (Nyagatare)

Amagaju FC vs SC Kiyovu (Nyagisenyi)

Marines FC vs Rayon Sports FC (Stade Umuganda)

Musanze FC vs AS Kigali (Stade Ubworoherane)

New Times

Either APR FC or AS Kigali will win the 2017/18 Azam Rwanda Premier League title.

The final games will be played on Wednesday with match day 30.

APR, who are eyeing for their 17th league title play away to Espoir FC at at Amahoro National Stadium.

A draw for the military side will be just enough to guarantee them a record-extending 17th league title in just 24 years – since their maiden title in 1995.

Initially, the game was supposed to be hosted by Espoir FC in Rusizi district but upon the agreement between the two sides, the game was moved to Kigali so APR can be facilitated to represent the country at the upcoming CECAFA Kagame Cup in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

According to CECAFA, APR have to be in Dar on June 28 ahead of their opening game against Tanzania’s Singinda United on Friday.

APR and AS Kigali are separated by three points with APR on top of the summit with 63 points while AS Kigali follow in second spot with 60 points after 29 matches played by each side.

APR have won 18 matches, drawn 9 and lost 2 matches respectively while AS Kigali have won 18 times, drawn 6 and lost 5 matches respectively.

The new champions, who will dethrone Rayon Sports, will be determined today as the final match-day games take place across the country.

While AS Kigali’s chances for a historic first league title are very slim, Eric Nshimiyimana and his players have not given up yet.

For the City of Kigali-sponsored side to win the championship, they will have beat Musanze by a win larger than 4 goals of difference and pray that APR loses to Espoir.

APR FC’s Serbian head coach Ljubomir Petrovic, as quoted by New Times noted;

We are ready for the game (against Espoir) on Wednesday. We need a drawn to win the league title but that’s not we are looking for; we’ll be out there to win the game. Everyone at the club is hungry for the title, which will also be a great confidence boost ahead of Cecafa Cup

Elsewhere today, it will be a tight contest for a top four finish between fourth-placed Etincelles and fifth-placed SC Kiyovu.

Ahead their respective encounters today, Etincelles are in fourth position with 48 points, two ahead of Andre Casa Mbungo’s SC Kiyovu.

Etincelles take on relegation-bound Gicumbi FC at Gicumbi playgrounds while Kiyovu play away to Amagaju FC at Nyagasenyi stadium in Nyamagabe stadium.

On the other hand, the reigning champions, Rayon Sports, who play away to Marines FC today are already guaranteed of a third position regardless of the outcome. Going into today’s away fixture to Marines, the Blues are third on the 16-team table – with 51 points.

The league winners will automatically book ticket to represent the country at the CAF Champions League for the 2018/2019 season.